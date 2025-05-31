Bullseye: Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey will be forever linked together – thanks to one show: The Office. The sitcom is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The show began in 2005 as an American reboot of the BBC series of the same name, created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. But in its nine seasons, it became something else, entirely: one of the most popular sitcoms of all time.

It's an inspiration for dozens of shows like it and a launch pad for some of the greatest writers and performers in comedy today: Greg Daniels, Larry Wilmore, Mindy Kailing, John Krasinski, Michael Schur.

Jenna Fischer played Pam, the receptionist turned office admin who eventually falls in love with John Krasinski's Jim. Angela Kinsey played Angela Martin – the steely, judgmental accountant with a thing for cats.

They were strangers when the show started, but soon formed a friendship that has lasted long after the show wrapped, including their rewatch podcast Office Ladies and their book The Office BFFs.

Angela and Jenna joined Bullseye to talk about seeing the show through a new lens and becoming geeks for The Office while researching their podcast. They also look back on how the show changed their lives, discuss the first time they ever worked together on set, and so much more.

A version of this interview aired in May of 2022.