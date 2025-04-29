© 2025 WSHU
Ohio tattoo shop helps trauma and abuse survivors transform scars into art

By J. Nungesser
Published April 29, 2025 at 4:31 AM EDT
Angelique Agnew, co-owner and artist at Phoenix Ink and Beauty, tattoos the arm of Ronald Cantrell, of Elyria. The work is part of the shop's Art of Healing program.
Ygal Kaufman
/
Ideastream Public Media
Angelique Agnew, co-owner and artist at Phoenix Ink and Beauty, tattoos the arm of Ronald Cantrell, of Elyria. The work is part of the shop's Art of Healing program.

A tattoo shop in Ohio helps trauma and abuse survivors reclaim their bodies by transforming scars into beautiful tattooed art

