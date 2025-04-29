Arts & Culture Ohio tattoo shop helps trauma and abuse survivors transform scars into art By J. Nungesser Published April 29, 2025 at 4:31 AM EDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 3:52 Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public MediaAngelique Agnew, co-owner and artist at Phoenix Ink and Beauty, tattoos the arm of Ronald Cantrell, of Elyria. The work is part of the shop's Art of Healing program. A tattoo shop in Ohio helps trauma and abuse survivors reclaim their bodies by transforming scars into beautiful tattooed art Copyright 2025 NPR