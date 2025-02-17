Tramell Tillman on creating Mr. Milchick, Severance’s smiling enforcer

Tramell Tillman plays Mr. Milchick on Severance, the bizarre, fascinating sci-fi workplace show on Apple TV +.

It isn't spoiling much to say that Mr. Milchick is a villain. Milchick oversees a handful of employees at Lumon who are severed. The workers – the innies – have no memory of life outside the office, and their outies don't remember anything that happens once they clock in.

Milchick, as a boss, is a friendly guy. He has a big, generous smile. He leads teambuilding sessions and dance parties. He knows the value of a good "attaboy" for his employees. Milchick is also a taskmaster. He's an enforcer of Lumon's many, many rules, and a disciplinarian when things aren't running smoothly.

If you've seen the show, you know things haven't been running that smoothly at Lumon as of late. If you haven't seen Severance, be warned that this episode contains some spoilers from the show's first season.

Tramell Tillman is great as Mr. Milchick. He shares how he collaborated with Ben Stiller to create the character. He also talks with us about his upbringing in Baltimore, his experience being raised in the Baptist church, and his early appearance on The Wire.