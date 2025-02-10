Bullseye: Isabella Rossellini on allure of experimental films

Isabella Rossellini was born into European film royalty – the daughter of director Roberto Rossellini and actor Ingrid Bergman. She's probably best known as an actor, having acclaimed parts in movies like Blue Velvet, Death Becomes Her, and Big Night.

She's undeniably a multi-hyphenated icon. She's also a model, a performance artist, an accomplished singer, and even an academic, earning a Master's Degree in Animal Behavior from Hunter College in New York City.

Most recently, Isabella was nominated for best supporting actress at this year's Academy Awards for her part in Conclave, the Papal drama directed by Edward Berger.

When Isabella Rossellini last joined Bullseye, she'd just starred alongside Jenny Slate in the animated film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On. Slate plays the film's title character: a tiny, talking seashell with red shoes and a single googly eye. Rossellini plays Marcel's forgetful nana, Connie.

She spoke with correspondent Louis Virtel about her role in Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, her collaborations with David Lynch, and why she is attracted to working in experimental films.

This interview originally aired in July 2022.