Wild Card: Michelle Buteau

A note from Wild Card host Rachel Martin: A stressed out TV news producer walks off her night shift and into a bar, where she tells jokes and lots of people laugh. So many people laugh that after six years of leading a double life, she thinks it's time to give the comedy thing a real shot. So she does, and it works! The end of this story isn't a punchline, it's the place Michelle Buteau finds herself right now. She's on top of the world, or pretty damn close. (I should say, she's also a mom to five-year-old twins who for sure bring her crashing back down to Earth on the regular. But, like, in a good way.)

When you see Michelle perform, she gives off a beautiful blended vibe of, "Oh my God I can't believe I'm here!" And, also, "Of course I am here!"

Gwen Capistran/Neon Michelle Buteau (right) and Ilana Glazer in a scene from the film, "Babes."

That comedic combination has kept her busy. In the last year, she starred in the movie Babes and the TV show based on her memoir, Survival of the Thickest, was renewed for a second season.

Her new Netflix comedy special is called Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall.