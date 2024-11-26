© 2024 WSHU
'The Piano Lesson' is a family affair, on screen and off

WSHU | By Linda Holmes,
Aisha HarrisHafsa FathimaJessica Reedy
Published November 26, 2024 at 12:53 PM EST
You may not see Denzel Washington in the new Netflix film adaptation of the August Wilson play The Piano Lesson, but his influence as producer – and parent – is unmistakable. Denzel's son Malcolm Washington is the director, and his son John David Washington plays one of the leads alongside Danielle Deadwyler and Samuel L. Jackson. It's a story about family, legacy and community. And the hauntings both literal and figurative make a big impression.
Arts & Culture arts & culturemovies
