Kathryn Hahn feels more powerful than ever

WSHU | By Rachel Martin
Published October 31, 2024 at 9:00 AM EDT
Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in Agatha All Along.
Disney Plus
Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in Agatha All Along.

Kathryn Hahn can turn a supporting role into the most memorable part of a movie or TV show. In everything from Step Brothers to Parks and Recreation to Transparent, her characters wind up stealing the scene. She's now starring in Marvel's Agatha All Along. Kathryn and Rachel talk about their shared experiences, from loving Little House on the Prairie as kids to the challenges of menopause.

Tags
Arts & Culture arts & cultureTelevisionmovies
Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
