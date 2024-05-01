© 2024 WSHU
'Baby Reindeer' has got everyone talking, including us

WSHU | By Glen Weldon, Jessica Reedy, Guy Branum, Liz Metzger
Published May 1, 2024 at 11:46 AM EDT
Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning in Baby Reindeer.
Netflix
Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning in Baby Reindeer.

The new Netflix series Baby Reindeer tells the haunting semi-autobiographical story of a man (Richard Gadd) who becomes the romantic obsession of a mentally ill woman (Jessica Gunning) who proceeds to stalk him. Eventually, her threatening actions force him to address a past trauma in his own life that leaves him shaken and confused.

Note: You can't really talk about this series without discussing a major revelation that occurs in episode four of its seven-episode season. So be warned: Spoilers ahead.
Glen Weldon
Glen Weldon is a host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast. He reviews books, movies, comics and more for the NPR Arts Desk.
Jessica Reedy
