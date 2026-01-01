A Mozart Experience with Emily Boyer and Suzanne Bona!

Spend an evening exploring the genius of Mozart with Sunday Baroque host Suzanne Bona and Midday Mozart host Emily Boyer!

Support WSHU with a new contribution of $250 and on Wednesday, April 29th, you can enjoy a Mozart-centered experience at the Morgan Library in NYC:

Explore “Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Treasures from the Mozarteum Foundation” exhibition, including Mozart’s own clavichord and violin, tools for his creative expression and quest for employment, as well as portraits and letters that reveal Mozart's inner world.

Enjoy an intimate concert of Mozart’s String Quartets with the esteemed Escher String Quartet and Flute Quartet featuring celebrated flutist Brandon Patrick George.

The best part? You’ll enjoy this special experience with two of your favorite on-air hosts and fellow WSHU listeners!

This intimate evening is limited to just 10 guests. A gift of $250 or more to WSHU reserves your place (one guest per contribution). Available for new pledges made after Thursday, March 26, and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. When making your donation, please select WSHU Mozart Experience from the gift list.

The Mozart Experience with Emily Boyer and Suzanne Bona

$250 contribution to WSHU per person

Wednesday, April 29, 2026

- 5:30-6:30 p.m. exhibition

- 7 p.m. concert

Meet at 5:15 p.m. at The Morgan Library & Museum

225 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10016