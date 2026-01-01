2026 Carnegie Hall Live

June 6, repeats June 11

Carnegie Hall Live opens the season with star pianist Yuja Wang and the NYO-USA All-Stars under conductor Daniel Harding. From the energy of Bernstein’s West Side Story dances to Tchaikovsky’s towering First Piano Concerto and Stravinsky’s colorful Firebird Suite, it’s a program built for spectacle.

NYO-USA All-Stars

Daniel Harding, conductor

Yuja Wang, piano

BERNSTEIN Selections from Symphonic Dances from West Side Story

TCHAIKOVSKY Piano Concerto No. 1

STRAVINSKY The Firebird Suite (1919 version)

June 13, repeats June 18

An all-Arvo Pärt program from the Estonian Festival Orchestra explores music that feels timeless, meditative, and deeply human. Violinists Midori and Hans Christian Aavik join Paavo Järvi and a remarkable group of singers and musicians for an evening of luminous sound.

Estonian Festival Orchestra

Paavo Järvi, artistic director and conductor

Midori, violin

Hans Christian Aavik, violin

Nico Muhly, piano

Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir

Trinity Choir

Tõnu Kaljuste, director

All-Arvo Pärt Program

Cantus in memoriam Benjamin Britten

Perpetuum mobile

La Sindone

Adam’s Lament

Tabula Rasa

Fratres

Swansong

Credo

June 20, repeats June 25

Pianist Beatrice Rana brings drama, elegance, and fire to music by Prokofiev, Debussy, and Tchaikovsky. Ballet music becomes virtuosic piano showpieces in a recital that moves from dreamy to explosive.

Beatrice Rana, piano

PROKOFIEV Selections from Romeo and Juliet, Op. 75

DEBUSSY Etudes, Book II

TCHAIKOVSKY Selections from The Nutcracker (arr. Mikhail Pletnev)

PROKOFIEV Piano Sonata No. 6

June 27, repeats July 2

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and pianist Seong-Jin Cho take on music of intensity and emotion, including Rachmaninoff’s dazzling Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini and Shostakovich’s powerful Fifth Symphony.

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Manfred Honeck, conductor

Seong-Jin Cho, piano

LERA AUERBACH Frozen Dreams (NY Premiere)

RACHMANINOFF Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini

SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 5

July 4, repeats July 9

Carnegie Hall celebrates the 50th anniversary of the legendary “Concert of the Century” with an all-star lineup including Renée Fleming, Audra McDonald, Lang Lang, Emanuel Ax, and more. It’s a rare gathering of musical giants performing everything from Bernstein and Gershwin to Mozart and Mahler.

50th Anniversary of the Concert of the Century

NYO-USA All-Stars

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor

Renée Fleming, Joyce DiDonato, Isabel Leonard, Audra McDonald, Michael Feinstein, Emanuel Ax, Evgeny Kissin, Lang Lang, Daniil Trifonov, and more

Music by Bernstein, Mozart, Mahler, Gershwin, Chopin, Rossini, Arlen, Tchaikovsky, Ellington, and others.

July 11, repeats July 16

Some of today’s greatest chamber musicians come together for an all-Brahms program featuring the Piano Quintet and Clarinet Quintet. Intimate, rich, and deeply expressive music from the heart of the Romantic era.

Maxim Vengerov, Vilde Frang, James Ehnes, Daniel Müller-Schott, Yefim Bronfman, and Anthony McGill

All-Brahms Program

Piano Quintet

Clarinet Quintet

July 18, repeats July 23

The Cleveland Orchestra performs Verdi’s monumental Requiem under Franz Welser-Möst. With chorus, orchestra, and an international cast of soloists, it’s one of classical music’s most overwhelming emotional experiences.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Asmik Grigorian, soprano

Deniz Uzun, mezzo-soprano

Joshua Guerrero, tenor

Tareq Nazmi, bass

The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

VERDI Requiem

July 25, repeats July 30

The Dover Quartet pairs Dvořák’s beloved “American” Quartet with new works inspired by Indigenous traditions and storytelling. It’s chamber music rooted in history, place, and identity.Dover Quartet.

MENDELSSOHN String Quartet in F Minor, Op. 80

PURA FÉ Rattle Songs (orch. Jerod Impichcha?achaaha' Tate) (NY Premiere)

JEROD IMPICHCHA?ACHAAHA' TATE Abokkoli' Taloowa' (Woodland Songs) (NY Premiere)

DVOŘÁK String Quartet No. 12, “American”

August 1, repeats August 6

The Vienna Philharmonic and pianist Lang Lang perform Bartók’s lyrical Third Piano Concerto, followed by Mahler’s First Symphony—a journey from nature and folk tunes to triumph.Vienna Philharmonic.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Lang Lang, piano

BARTÓK Piano Concerto No. 3

MAHLER Symphony No. 1

August 8, repeats August 13

Concerto Köln performs Baroque music on period instruments in works by Bach, Handel, Vivaldi, and Telemann. It’s a chance to hear this music with the vivid textures, energy, and style audiences would have experienced centuries ago.

Concerto Köln

Shunske Sato, violin

Max Volbers, recorder

Music by Telemann, J. S. Bach, Sammartini, Handel, Vivaldi, and Mrs. Philarmonica

August 15, repeats August 20

Marin Alsop leads The Philadelphia Orchestra in music that bridges American energy and cinematic storytelling, including Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in F and selections from Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet.

The Philadelphia Orchestra

Marin Alsop, conductor

Hayato Sumino, piano

JOHN ADAMS The Rock You Stand On (NY Premiere)

GERSHWIN Piano Concerto in F

PROKOFIEV Selections from Romeo and Juliet

August 22, repeats August 27

Pianist Yunchan Lim takes on late Schubert and four Scriabin sonatas in a recital filled with poetry, mystery, and astonishing virtuosity.

Yunchan Lim, piano

SCHUBERT Piano Sonata in D Major, D. 850

SCRIABIN Piano Sonatas Nos. 2, 3, and 4

August 29, repeats September 3

The National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America closes the season with conductor Gianandrea Noseda and violinist Ray Chen. Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto and Rachmaninoff’s sweeping Second Symphony anchor a program full of youthful energy and big emotion.National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America.

Gianandrea Noseda, conductor

Ray Chen, violin

CARLOS SIMON Festive Fanfare and Overture

MENDELSSOHN Violin Concerto in E Minor

RACHMANINOFF Symphony No. 2