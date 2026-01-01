2026 Carnegie Hall Live
June 6, repeats June 11
Carnegie Hall Live opens the season with star pianist Yuja Wang and the NYO-USA All-Stars under conductor Daniel Harding. From the energy of Bernstein’s West Side Story dances to Tchaikovsky’s towering First Piano Concerto and Stravinsky’s colorful Firebird Suite, it’s a program built for spectacle.
NYO-USA All-Stars
Daniel Harding, conductor
Yuja Wang, piano
BERNSTEIN Selections from Symphonic Dances from West Side Story
TCHAIKOVSKY Piano Concerto No. 1
STRAVINSKY The Firebird Suite (1919 version)
June 13, repeats June 18
An all-Arvo Pärt program from the Estonian Festival Orchestra explores music that feels timeless, meditative, and deeply human. Violinists Midori and Hans Christian Aavik join Paavo Järvi and a remarkable group of singers and musicians for an evening of luminous sound.
Estonian Festival Orchestra
Paavo Järvi, artistic director and conductor
Midori, violin
Hans Christian Aavik, violin
Nico Muhly, piano
Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir
Trinity Choir
Tõnu Kaljuste, director
All-Arvo Pärt Program
Cantus in memoriam Benjamin Britten
Perpetuum mobile
La Sindone
Adam’s Lament
Tabula Rasa
Fratres
Swansong
Credo
June 20, repeats June 25
Pianist Beatrice Rana brings drama, elegance, and fire to music by Prokofiev, Debussy, and Tchaikovsky. Ballet music becomes virtuosic piano showpieces in a recital that moves from dreamy to explosive.
Beatrice Rana, piano
PROKOFIEV Selections from Romeo and Juliet, Op. 75
DEBUSSY Etudes, Book II
TCHAIKOVSKY Selections from The Nutcracker (arr. Mikhail Pletnev)
PROKOFIEV Piano Sonata No. 6
June 27, repeats July 2
The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and pianist Seong-Jin Cho take on music of intensity and emotion, including Rachmaninoff’s dazzling Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini and Shostakovich’s powerful Fifth Symphony.
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
Manfred Honeck, conductor
Seong-Jin Cho, piano
LERA AUERBACH Frozen Dreams (NY Premiere)
RACHMANINOFF Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 5
July 4, repeats July 9
Carnegie Hall celebrates the 50th anniversary of the legendary “Concert of the Century” with an all-star lineup including Renée Fleming, Audra McDonald, Lang Lang, Emanuel Ax, and more. It’s a rare gathering of musical giants performing everything from Bernstein and Gershwin to Mozart and Mahler.
50th Anniversary of the Concert of the Century
NYO-USA All-Stars
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor
Renée Fleming, Joyce DiDonato, Isabel Leonard, Audra McDonald, Michael Feinstein, Emanuel Ax, Evgeny Kissin, Lang Lang, Daniil Trifonov, and more
Music by Bernstein, Mozart, Mahler, Gershwin, Chopin, Rossini, Arlen, Tchaikovsky, Ellington, and others.
July 11, repeats July 16
Some of today’s greatest chamber musicians come together for an all-Brahms program featuring the Piano Quintet and Clarinet Quintet. Intimate, rich, and deeply expressive music from the heart of the Romantic era.
Maxim Vengerov, Vilde Frang, James Ehnes, Daniel Müller-Schott, Yefim Bronfman, and Anthony McGill
All-Brahms Program
Piano Quintet
Clarinet Quintet
July 18, repeats July 23
The Cleveland Orchestra performs Verdi’s monumental Requiem under Franz Welser-Möst. With chorus, orchestra, and an international cast of soloists, it’s one of classical music’s most overwhelming emotional experiences.
The Cleveland Orchestra
Franz Welser-Möst, conductor
Asmik Grigorian, soprano
Deniz Uzun, mezzo-soprano
Joshua Guerrero, tenor
Tareq Nazmi, bass
The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus
VERDI Requiem
July 25, repeats July 30
The Dover Quartet pairs Dvořák’s beloved “American” Quartet with new works inspired by Indigenous traditions and storytelling. It’s chamber music rooted in history, place, and identity.Dover Quartet.
MENDELSSOHN String Quartet in F Minor, Op. 80
PURA FÉ Rattle Songs (orch. Jerod Impichcha?achaaha' Tate) (NY Premiere)
JEROD IMPICHCHA?ACHAAHA' TATE Abokkoli' Taloowa' (Woodland Songs) (NY Premiere)
DVOŘÁK String Quartet No. 12, “American”
August 1, repeats August 6
The Vienna Philharmonic and pianist Lang Lang perform Bartók’s lyrical Third Piano Concerto, followed by Mahler’s First Symphony—a journey from nature and folk tunes to triumph.Vienna Philharmonic.
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Lang Lang, piano
BARTÓK Piano Concerto No. 3
MAHLER Symphony No. 1
August 8, repeats August 13
Concerto Köln performs Baroque music on period instruments in works by Bach, Handel, Vivaldi, and Telemann. It’s a chance to hear this music with the vivid textures, energy, and style audiences would have experienced centuries ago.
Concerto Köln
Shunske Sato, violin
Max Volbers, recorder
Music by Telemann, J. S. Bach, Sammartini, Handel, Vivaldi, and Mrs. Philarmonica
August 15, repeats August 20
Marin Alsop leads The Philadelphia Orchestra in music that bridges American energy and cinematic storytelling, including Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in F and selections from Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet.
The Philadelphia Orchestra
Marin Alsop, conductor
Hayato Sumino, piano
JOHN ADAMS The Rock You Stand On (NY Premiere)
GERSHWIN Piano Concerto in F
PROKOFIEV Selections from Romeo and Juliet
August 22, repeats August 27
Pianist Yunchan Lim takes on late Schubert and four Scriabin sonatas in a recital filled with poetry, mystery, and astonishing virtuosity.
Yunchan Lim, piano
SCHUBERT Piano Sonata in D Major, D. 850
SCRIABIN Piano Sonatas Nos. 2, 3, and 4
August 29, repeats September 3
The National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America closes the season with conductor Gianandrea Noseda and violinist Ray Chen. Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto and Rachmaninoff’s sweeping Second Symphony anchor a program full of youthful energy and big emotion.National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America.
Gianandrea Noseda, conductor
Ray Chen, violin
CARLOS SIMON Festive Fanfare and Overture
MENDELSSOHN Violin Concerto in E Minor
RACHMANINOFF Symphony No. 2