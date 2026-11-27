Between the Rocky and Sierra Nevada mountains lies the Great Basin. It’s a vast, sparsely populated land of high desert, alpine ridges and geothermal hot springs. Surface water never reaches the sea, which is why it’s called a basin. As for what makes it “great,” it covers about 200,000 square miles across almost all of Nevada, much of Utah, and parts of California, Oregon Idaho, and Wyoming.

Laura McPhee has been photographing the region for decades, tracing her own family’s history there and documenting humanity’s relationship with the natural world.

Her new book borrows its title from a line written by her father, John McPhee, whose words accompany many of the photographs. It’s called “Silence So Deep It Rings: A Desert Chronicle.” She speaks with Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd.

/ Laura McPhee has been photographing the region for decades. (Courtesy of Laura McPhee)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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