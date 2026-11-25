It seems like a warm and wet winter is in store for New Hampshire because of a particularly strong El Nino and the effects of other weather systems, local meteorologists and climatologists said.

El Nino is a climate pattern that occurs every two to seven years when surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean are warmer than average. The warm water releases heat into the atmosphere and affects global weather. La Nina is the system’s cold counterpart, and both affect weather around the world

The strength of either of these patterns is rated on how far they depart from the average, said Mary Stampone, the New Hampshire state climatologist.

“When you get into the territory of strong and very strong El Nino, which is what we're going into now, you're talking about temperatures in excess of 2-2.5 degrees celcius above what the average is,” she said.

Chris Legro, a lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said that excess heat in the atmosphere will likely mean a mild and rainy winter in New Hampshire.

That “very strong” El Nino, “tends to push us above freezing and tends to lead to more either rain or mixed precipitation events, especially inland,” he said.

Plus, Legro said, the snow that does come will likely stick around for less time.

He said winters like this tend to be stormier, as well.

He said the Service’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting a greater than 50% chance that the event reaches a historic level globally.

“Given the pattern and the strength of this El Nino,this is more of a higher confidence forecast than we would usually put out there for a winter outlook,” he said.

Stampone said the fall has already been warmer than average.

She said El Nino here isn’t as much of a weather predictor in New England as other areas, like California, and that New Hampshire’s weather also interacts with systems over the North Atlantic and Arctic. She said these systems, which often operate on a multi-week time scale as opposed to a seasonal one like El Nino, will also influence temperatures and precipitation this season. But how all these weather systems will interact can be harder to predict here than in places like California, which she said is more directly impacted by El Nino.

Climate change is another factor driving warmer weather here and globally. In New Hampshire, winter is the fastest warming season .

“The added energy into the atmosphere from El Nino tends to amplify that warming pattern,” Stampone said.