Have you ever found yourself transported while listening to music? Maybe to a memory that the song evokes or to a fictional place? It turns out that many of us daydream to music and, surprisingly, many of us have very similar daydreams.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Elizabeth Margulis, professor of music at Princeton University and the author of “Transported: The Everyday Magic of Musical Daydreams.”

Book excerpt: ‘Transported’

By Elizabeth Margulis

Excerpted from “Transported: The Everyday Magic of Musical Daydreams.” Copyright (c) 2026 by Elizabeth Margulis. Used with permission of the publisher, Liveright Publishing Corporation, a division of W. W. Norton & Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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