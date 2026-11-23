The Lebanon School District is the third in New Hampshire to sue SchoolCare over an unexpected health insurance bill. The Portsmouth and Dover districts filed lawsuits earlier this year.

The Lebanon School District alleges SchoolCare violated its contract when it billed them for the shortfall and then threatened to charge interest and cease benefits if the district did not pay. .

“SchoolCare unfairly leveraged the healthcare of District employees, spouses, dependents, and retirees to force payment,” the lawsuit said.

SchoolCare billed nearly 65 school districts $30 million last year – in addition to their premiums. The insurer cited a rise in healthcare claims and pharmacy costs.

Portsmouth and Dover withheld their payments pending the outcome of their lawsuits. Lebanon paid its $1 million and then filed a lawsuit to recoup the money.

Attorney Ken Bartholomew, who represents SchoolCare, said if SchoolCare is forced to repay Lebanon's bill, other districts insured by SchoolCare will have to absorb the expense.

“SchoolCare sympathizes with the financial pressures that are facing districts,” he said.

SchoolCare increased its premiums this year an average of 16.7%, but at least one saw a 35% increase, Bartholomew said. Bartholomew said SchoolCare does not anticipate billing districts a second time to cover a shortfall.

Health insurance increases could pose a particular problem for about half the state’s school districts that adopted a school tax cap this month. In those districts, the school budget cannot increase the tax rate by more than the rate of inflation.

Healthcare costs, like expenses for special education, must be paid. School officials have said tax caps could force them to cut staff and extra curricular activities to keep a budget under the cap.

“Having been a school board member for 15 years, I sympathize,” Bartholomew said. “And SchoolCare sympathizes with the financial pressures that are facing districts, especially those that are operating under the new tax caps.”