Food assistance for refugees is an issue many resettlement agencies are still grappling with especially as the holiday season approaches.

Top of mind for staff at Jewish Family Service of Western Massachusetts is finding culturally appropriate foods for the number of refugees they assist that've lost their SNAP benefits.

Federal defunding of the national food assistance program happened last November.

Zofia Topor at JFS says the federal changes to programs like Medicaid and SNAP have specifically impacted immigrants and refugees.

"When a family is destabilized financially - are you going to pay for rent or are you going to pay for food? That's a really difficult, impossible situation to choose, right?" she said. "In Massachusetts, with so many protections for people who are leasing, we see oftentimes they're not paying their rent because they need to eat and they need to feed their children."

So the effects ripple, Topor says, into overall financial instability. This creates more work for social service organizations like JFS.

Topor is urging residents to donate what they can, especially foods like dry beans, rice, and halal meat, which is essential for many immigrant families who cannot eat meat traditionally sold at the grorcery store.