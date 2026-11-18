In Franklin County, nearly 50 percent of residents face food insecurity—and for many, living miles from the nearest grocery store turns a simple errand into a major hurdle.

Public transportation across Franklin County's 26 towns is critical to accessing food.

NEPM's Carrie Healy spoke with Megan Rhodes from the Franklin Regional Council of Governments. As the Livability Program Manager, she leads initiatives focused on regional housing, zoning, age-friendly accessibility, and rural mobility.

Carrie Healy, NEPM: When you look at Franklin County right now, the most rural region in the state, what does the reality of getting groceries actually look like for residents who don't own a car or have reliable transportation?

Megan Rhodes, FRCOG: It's not easy. Right now in Franklin County, we have about 6% of our households with no vehicles. And so without having a vehicle in a rural region like Franklin County, things can be much more complicated and challenging.

All of our grocery stores are pretty centralized in Greenfield, and so if you don't live within Greenfield, you really have to think about how you're going to do all of your basic day-to-day things, including getting groceries.

We're talking about a population density of something like 101 people per square mile?

That's right. So it's very spread out.

And and that means that there needs to be a lot of effort put into coordinating how people move themselves from place to place. So, how does the Franklin Regional Council of Governments (FRCOG) work alongside the Franklin Regional Transit Authority (FRTA) and state agencies like MassDOT to gather data and secure funding and actually map out where transit is needed the most?

So, the Franklin Regional Council of Governments is a planning agency. So we look at things from a high level conceptual and comprehensive perspective. We look at all modes of transportation.

The FRTA, the transit authority here in Franklin County, they're focused on busses and public transit.

MassDOT is primarily focused on vehicles, although they also look at sidewalks and pedestrians and bicycles.

So, what our job here at the FRCOG is to look holistically at all of the different modes of transportation. So, we will do lots of public outreach and then identify those gaps, and then kind of look at the array of menu options that we have to fix those; Do we need to get funding for more busses? Do we need to fix some sidewalks to allow people to cross a road?

A Recent MassInc Polling Group survey shows that transportation gaps are forcing 55% of rural Western Mass residents to reschedule medical appointments, and over 30% to skip them altogether, often because they're traveling 25 miles or more for care.

When people are struggling to cover those same long distances just to reach a grocery store, how do you approach planning for both? Is there a way to coordinate rides or micro-transit so that healthcare and food access aren't treated as two separate problems?

So we try to make things most efficient as possible. We assisted the FRTA this summer with some public outreach. A year ago they started bus services on the weekends, and we wanted to see how that was going.

By far the most frequent comment was the need to improve access to the grocery stores with fewer connections and more frequent times.

The second biggest thing we heard in this particular survey was access to medical care.

Right now, we're working with the FRTA to go back to the books and figure out how can we align the routes and the schedules with the limited resources that we have to make sure that we can do as much as possible for these residents.

FRCOG / Submitted FRCOG meeting with senior citizens from Deerfield to identify transportation needs in town and the larger region.

The FRTA is only one way of getting people to places, people to goods. What about getting the goods to the people? Do app drivers (like Uber and Lyft) play a role in getting the people to the food or the other way around? I mean, what are the options for people who can't ride the bus?

So we have done some surveys and public outreach [on this]. In fact, we know that food access is such an issue that we've been doing public outreach at food pantries.

We've heard that one of the biggest things for rural areas is people rely on their relatives and their friends to get to the food or to have the food come to them.

It's a very informal network, and that seems to be what's been kind of the next best option right now in our rural areas.

Local groups, called village neighbor associations, are serving older residents and they help with small things like home repairs, but they can also help with taking someone to the pharmacy or going to the grocery or bringing groceries to them.

That's so interesting. Could you tell me more about those?

So there are a few. They're actually now all around Franklin County and in Hampshire County. They have different names. There's the Valley Neighbors Association, The Village Neighbors — and they are collectives based on different towns.

There's Sunderland, Whately and Deerfield. Those towns have come together, [the] older residents and their towns, and formed their own association.

Leverett, Shutesbury, and I believe Wendell (and New Salem) have also formed their own called the Village Neighbors.

So they're informal collections of groups that have been just recently popping up over the last couple of years to meet the issue.

We have a lot of aging population [with] have increasingly more needs.

If you had that magic wand and you could put in one new transit investment or a policy change in place tomorrow specifically to to dent food insecurity in Franklin County, what do you think would make the biggest difference?

One of the biggest issues is crossing borders between regional transit authorities right now. Regional transit authorities aren't funded for any miles that are driven across the border.

And funding restrictions can really limit the flexibility of our drivers and the busses to get to places where they need to go, including grocery stores, and to different various shopping experiences.

So the artificial borders of the regions place a barrier on how easily people actually get around.

So that change, if one were to make it, that would come from Beacon Hill lawmakers?

It's federal and state funding that's provided to the regional transit authorities, and so the flexibility, though primarily if the state were to change the funding restrictions, it would be at the state level.

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Additional Resources:

Another "village" neighbor network in Franklin County: Northfield, Mass residents can join the "Neighbors at Home" program.

For Franklin County residents who live outside these "Village" networks, grocery options can be found regionally, including, for eligible older adults through LifePath’s Home Care program.

The Center for Self Reliance offers home delivery of free groceries and produce to households in Greenfield, Montague, Turners Falls, Millers Falls, Shelburne, and Buckland.

And The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts hosts monthly Mobile Food Banks with no eligibility rules in Greenfield and Turners Falls, and offers local food navigation via its online Food Finder.

