Despite high gas prices, a near record number of people are expected to travel across New England for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Peak traffic days are Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday ahead of Thanksgiving Day, and then again on Sunday and the following Monday.

In its latest advisory, AAA Northern New England reports today that 3.6 million New Englanders are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home to enjoy turkey and the holiday fixings with family and friends.

Of that number, an estimated 3.1 million people will be driving. The travel forecast represents a slight decrease from 2025. Last year set a record nationwide, and in New England, for Thanksgiving Day holiday travel, according to AAA.

“What’s unique about this year is, even though travel costs are higher, it’s not really stopping people from getting to where they want to go to spend this holiday with their family, friends, and loved ones,” said Suzanne Grace, a spokesperson for AAA Northern New England.

Gas prices

Elena Eberwein / NHPR A motorist pumps gas at the Interstate 93 visitor's center in Hooksett, New Hampshire. (NHPR file photo)

New Hampshire gas prices have slowly declined. In the past week, the price for a gallon of regular fuel dropped 13 cents from $4.05 to $3.92. That is still almost one dollar more than it was this time last year, Grace said.

For Thanksgiving Day holiday travel, this is likely to be the highest gas price on record, she added.

In New England, an estimated 403,000 people will be flying to their holiday destination, and another 63,000 are expected to use bus, train, or cruise, according to AAA.

Grace said travelers should plan ahead, including driving for the traffic and weather conditions, and avoiding distractions and impairment while driving.

Air travel still busy

The Federal Aviation Administration’s ground stop order Friday, which delayed over 8,000 flights and canceled another 7,000, has not appeared to dampen or dissuade air travel.

Grace said that is because air travelers typically book their flights well in advance of a holiday trip.

“Even though we did have this setback last week with the FAA,” she said, “unless it happens again, it’s not going to impact travelers. They’ve already made their plans, and it’s going to take a lot to keep families away from that Thanksgiving table.”