Since this summer, life has shifted for Tonya Maurer. Her mom, Ginny, who has advanced Alzheimer’s disease, moved into her home after living in a memory care facility.

Before this, Ginny was hospitalized, which was the catalyst to moving her out of the facility – though it happened during a period Maurer was already thinking about moving her to her home in Amston, a village in Hebron. She said the change has improved Ginny’s mobility and overall well-being – and it’s important to Maurer to have consistent contact every day.

“I am the last face my mom sees, and I'm the first face that my mom sees,” Maurer said.

However, since Ginny’s move home, Maurer’s out-of-pocket care expenses have gone up by thousands of dollars.

“It is more expensive, but the outcome is better,” she said.

For many other family caregivers in the country, care expenses are skyrocketing, and a new AARP report details how they are stacking up.

The study found the average caregiver spends about $11,500 out of pocket on care expenses annually. That's a nearly $4,000 increase from the same study five years ago.

Rita Choula, senior director of caregiving at the AARP Public Policy Institute, said these costs add up quickly.

“It's not always a big expense at one time. It's things that families are doing consistently over the course of their care,” Choula said.

Household expenses like food and housing make up close to half of out-of-pocket-costs, according to the report. Hygiene supplies are an example of that.

“It's about $300 a month, up to $350, depending,” Maurer said. “That would be disposable briefs, wipes, the no rinse body wash and shampoo.”

Maurer said they have to get food more often. She also uses a service to deliver pre-made foods for Ginny that are low in sugar and salt, which adds to the cost.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Ginny Grabowski (left), who has Alzheimer’s, laughs while reading with her daughter, Tonya Maurer. Before she moved into her daughter's home, Ginny was hospitalized, and the change has improved Ginny’s mobility and overall well-being. It’s good for Maurer, too. “I am the last face my mom sees, and I'm the first face that my mom sees,” Tonya said.

Medical expenses are the next largest category, accounting for about a third of costs. According to the study, a big portion of this is spent on insurance premiums, or payments to providers. That cost for Maurer also includes paid caregivers and Ginny’s dental work.

“I just paid $900 out of pocket to have a dentist come home and clean mom's teeth and look at her mouth, so that I could know whether or not her mouth is healthy,” Maurer said.

The data from AARP shows caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or other related dementia is especially costly: on average, $5,600 more every year compared to caring for someone without those conditions.

Electric bills alone doubled when Ginny moved into Maurer’s home.

“That's a direct correlation to running the hot water, running the well pump,” Maurer said. “Her hospital bed is plugged in. It has an air oscillator in it to keep momentum right so that goes up. We had to turn the heat on earlier than we normally would.”

Maurer and her husband offset the care costs with savings. They’re trying to hold off on dipping into their retirement funds.

The data shows caregivers are increasingly taking on more credit card debt or not contributing to savings, Choula added.

“So, all of these out-of-pocket expenses very much relate to that longer implication around what it can cost financially to provide care in this country,” Choula said.

The report also covered the way that caregiving affects other work.

“We are talking about having to change your hours, taking time off. You might have to take on additional work, or you may have to stop working altogether,” Choula said. “All of that can impact what your long-term costs really look like.”

Initially when Maurer started taking care of her mom, she left her corporate job for a more flexible field, working 20-25 hours a week. Now, with her mom at home she has had to reduce her time to 10 hours a week.

But Maurer said while the cost of care is higher, moving Ginny has been worth it to be able to have her mom at home, and say "good night" and "good morning" to her each day.

“The bookend means so much to me to be able to say good night, say ‘I love you.’” Maurer said. “Even though she'll say ‘I love you’ sometimes she's just repeating the words. You can tell it's heartfelt.”

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Ginny Grabowski (left), who has Alzheimer’s disease, rests on the shoulder of her daughter, Tonya Maurer, in Tonya’s home, where Ginny lives.

AARP Connecticut provides financial support to Connecticut Public for caregiving coverage.