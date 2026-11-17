Closed sales, pending sales and new listings for homes declined in October, indicating New Hampshire’s tight housing market is loosening up a little. The median sales price of a single-family home was $543,223 last month, a welcome decrease in price from the summer’s record-breaking high of $580,000.

While the lower price may be good news for some buyers, it’s still higher than the price of homes at this time last year. The median sales price indicates the midpoint of what homes in the state are selling for, and the New Hampshire Association of Realtors announced that number has now increased year-over-year for nearly the last seven years.

Josh Greenwald, president of the New Hampshire Association of Realtors, said the market typically calms down a bit in the fall, and it’s not certain that prices will continue to cool.

“One month doesn't make a trend,” said Greenwald in a release about the new prices. “We’ll need to see several months of data before concluding that the market is experiencing a more sustained slowdown.”

Roughly 3,000 homes were available for sale in the state in October, a nearly 19% increase from this time in 2025. That increase in supply is helpful to buyers who are struggling to navigate a housing shortage across the state, but Greenwald emphasized that we’re still firmly in a seller’s market.

“We still have less than half the number of homes available for sale than we did a decade ago,” Greenwald said. “That persistent shortage continues to put upward pressure on prices, even as inventory gradually improves.”

Greenwald hopes lawmakers will focus on adding more housing around the state when the new Legislature meets next year, including addressing regulatory barriers that builders and developers face. The state Legislature passed several measures in the last session that reduced some zoning regulations state-wide, which many housing experts have advocated for. Lawmakers will likely continue their focus on housing regulation in the next year.