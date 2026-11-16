Monday marks two weeks since members of Teamsters Local 633 began their strike at Associated Grocers Northeast over proposed pension cuts.

The union said the company, which supplies independent grocery stores around New England and New York, proposed swapping workers’ pensions for a non-matching 401k retirement plan in recent contract negotiations.

Jeffrey Padellaro, the chapter’s secretary treasurer and principal officer, said 98% of its more than 250 members voted to strike after their contract expired without the company agreeing to protect pensions.

“The members are unified,” he said. “You know, they believe in the cause, and they're going to withhold their labor until the company stops the attack on their retirement.”

Kate Dario / NHPR Striking workers from Teamsters Local 633 outside of Associated Grocers Northeast.

Spread across four shifts, the drivers and warehouse workers that make up the union have been on the picket line outside of AGNE’s distribution center in Pembroke around the clock since the strike began.

Padellaro said negotiations so far have failed to progress, but there is a meeting scheduled with a federal mediator on Thursday.

He said the company has hired non-union temporary employees to try to keep operations running, but said deliveries around the region have been impacted, and local grocery stores have reported shortages.

“Some of [AGNE’s] customers… they're coming out in support of what we're trying to do,” he said.

The last time workers went on strike against AGNE was in 1974 and lasted three months.

AGNE did not respond to NHPR’s request for comment.