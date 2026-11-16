"Sometimes an Island" follows multiple generations of one family's recuring upheaval. First from persecution and then climate change. It's the most recent work of fiction from western Massachusetts writer Ellen Meeropol.

The narrative begins in 20th century eastern Europe when a family, or those who could, flees from the Russians. Eventually, they arrive on a remote island off the coast of Maine.

About a hundred years later, their 21st century descendants are uprooted, by rising sea levels and a collapsing world. Ellen Meeropol told NEPM's Jill Kaufman, the title describes a spit of land that is sometimes an island, and sometimes not.

Ellen Meeropol: A reviewer said something about it being an apt title, because everybody is trying to find solid ground between the difficulties that they're facing and their hopes for the future.

NEPM’s Jill Kaufman: The novel is set in the 21st century. It's not set from that long from now. It's 2029, I believe, and it's set in years leading up to a climate disaster. Partially set in, called you called The Great Undoing.

The Great Undoing is described, but it isn't in a whole lot of detail. It's basically a chunk of the ice cap that falls into the sea, triggering a tsunami and all sorts of cascading disasters. I don't spend that much time talking about the disaster itself, because in some ways, this is really not a dystopian novel.

I'm much more interested in how people in the years leading up to The Great Undoing think about what might happen, because there are lots of signs, just like there are in our world of coming disaster, all of the floods and storms and fires and droughts and famines. I mean, we know that this is a very risky period for life on this planet.

So I'm more interested in how people look at that and think about what they might do about it, and then how people react afterwards. The disaster itself is not really the center of the book. People reacting to it and trying to rebuild a world is much more what I'm interested in.

And I want to echo, this is not a dystopian novel. It is a novel about family and about community communities and about people coming together and falling apart.

I think novels are really good at not at telling people what to do or how to act or how to think, but at asking questions that make us think about what to do and how to understand our lives today.

So I think that this novel asks two questions. How can human beings, flawed as we are, best live on this earth? And secondly, how can people feel safe and secure when so many of us in the world are so vulnerable and at such risk?

And those are the two things I continue to think about in living my life in 2026.

This book has been out now for [a few months]. Have you have you gone to book readings? Have you met readers?

At book clubs, you meet people who have read the book and want to talk about it, and in some ways, that's even more fun than doing events where you're always trying to balance describing the book enough so that people will be interested in it, but not wanting to give away too much.

Can you conjure up anything like you just described that that they found something that resonated for them.

Well, I think one of the things that readers are particularly interested in is the whole idea of how dependent we have become on technology, and on being able to order something online and have it arrive the next day — and how alienated we are from growing our own food and making our own stuff and building our own homes. All of the ways of surviving that we might possibly need to know again, if, in fact, the structure of our lives changes because of the potential for climate catastrophe.

So there have been some interesting conversations about things like the kinds of skills that our grandparents or great parents, great grandparents may have known. How do you make soap? What do you use for toilet paper? Really small things that probably are pretty important to people's lives.