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What Camp Menotomy, now eyed for multi-million dollar lake homes, meant to the campers who went there

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published November 13, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
Jennifer Coombs, right, with her grandmother Pearl Linn and mother, Janet Linn, celebrate Camp Menotomy's 50th anniversary in 1985. All three women attended the former Girl Scout camp on Lake Winnipesaukee that is slated to be replaced with multi-million homes.
Christine Surette
/
Courtesy
Jennifer Coombs, right, with her grandmother Pearl Linn and mother, Janet Linn, celebrating Camp Menotomy's 50th anniversary in 1985. All three women attended Menotomy.

A legal fight over whether a decades-old Girl Scout camp on Lake Winnipesaukee will be replaced with multi-million homes has stirred up memories, and emotions, for Donna DiDomenico.

DiDomenico traces a line between her 12 summers at Camp Menotomy and her success as a Wall Street financier. Three-day canoe journeys convinced DiDomenico she could do hard things. Chores, like cleaning latrines, taught her accountability. Living away from home each summer gave her the confidence to move away for college.

“The houses that they're going to turn this waterfront property into are only going to help a few people,” said DiDomenico, now 41, of Manhattan. “Girl Scout camp 100% changed the trajectory of my life and now these young children are not going to have that. And it's something that our community needs.”

Donna DiDomenico
Donna DiDomenico
/
Courtesy
Donna DiDomenico

The former 95-acre Camp Menotomy in Meredith is among the largest undeveloped spots on New Hampshire’s largest lake. Its nearly one mile of shoreline is forested save for a few former camp cabins, tent platforms, and a boat house.

Shortly after Covid, the Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts terminated its lease, saying the rustic camp drew too few campers to remain viable. The property’s trustees accepted an $18 million offer from a housing developer, triggering a lawsuit and investigation by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office.

At issue is whether the trustees violated the terms of a deed when they rejected a competing offer to keep the site a camp. Wednesday, Attorney General John Formella said he anticipates the trustees and developer will pause the sale until his office concludes its investigation.

The legal fight has made headlines.

A different story has played out on Camp Menotomy’s alumni Facebook page. One about the memories and emotions of women who say their lives were shaped by their childhood summers at Menotomy. Women like 56-year-old Christine Surette of Connecticut, who attended Menotomy in the 1980s.

Several Camp Menotomy cabins still stand.
Elena Eberwein
/
NHPR
Several Camp Menotomy cabins still stand.

Surette was homesick and unsure of herself when she arrived at Menotomy in 1983 at age 13. She was neither when she returned home. Surette, who went on to work for a New York City ad agency, said those weeks at camp changed her life.

“In such a rural environment, you end up just facing challenges and you learn about yourself, you learn about others, but you kind of rise to the occasion and realize that you're capable of doing a whole lot more than you realized,” said Surette.

Menotomy wasn’t luxury camping – on purpose. No flush toilets. No electricity. Camping tarps didn’t always keep the rain or the raccoons out. The Girl Scouts believed then that primitive camping fostered female empowerment and self-reliance. As the organization has shifted to more comfortable camping, it has sold or abandoned hundreds of rustic sites like Menotomy.

Jessie Trowbridge, 46, of Massachusetts, learned about the sale in a Facebook post and thought back to her nine years at camp, to the campfire songs, candle ceremonies, and canoe journeys. She said the no-fuss experience is what brought her back to Menotomy each summer.

“What we loved was that we moved through the summer with headlamps and when the sun went down, it was dark,” said Trowbridge, who is among the people challenging the sale in court. “We lived in tents…where the wind would come in off the lake. It doesn't need tennis courts and swimming pools and golf carts. The way it is is wonderful.”

Jen Coombs, 68, can see both sides.

Coombs, her mother, and her grandmother were Menotomy campers. Coombs is also part of the Massachusetts Girl Scout council that terminated the lease when it decided modern-day upgrades were economically unfeasible. She said the council tried to cover costs by opening the site up to other groups and transitioning to a family camp, but it couldn’t survive the pandemic.

Still, Coombs opposes selling the site to a developer.

“I would hate to see it not be a camp,” she said. I used to say I wish I had the money so that I could buy it and I would run that as a camp in a heartbeat.”

Abby Regan, Jessie Trowbridge, and Nora Sullivan attended Camp Menotomy in the 1990s.
Jessie Trowbridge
/
Courtesy
Abby Regan, Jessie Trowbridge, and Nora Sullivan attended Camp Menotomy in the 1990s.

It’s been two decades since 46-year-old Abby Regan left Camp Menotomy. She started attending when she was 5. After her last summer, Regan and a few Menotomy friends got matching tattoos of a daisy in the camp’s blue and yellow colors.

Regan said sleeping in tents in the rain, cooking over a campfire, and managing water emergencies gave her survival skills. Those experiences are informing how she’s raising her three sons in Florida.

“I want my kids to get into trouble,” Regan said. “Good trouble and not trouble where somebody's getting hurt. They need to learn from their mistakes, and that's what we did at camp.”

Now, Regan remembers the last time she sat around a Menotomy campfire more than 20 years ago.

“I was the last person. I sat there until the fire went out, and it was really sad,” Regan said, her voice filled with emotion. “Now when I'm at a campfire, sometimes I just sit and wait for the fire to go out.”

Swimming dock at Camp Menotomy
1 of 9  — Camp Menotomy
Swimming dock at Camp Menotomy
Elena Eberwein / NHPR
A racoon makes itself at home at Camp Menotomy.
2 of 9  — Camp Menotomy
A racoon making itself at home at Camp Menotomy
Christine Surette / Courtesy
A Lakes Region developer has offered $18 million to purchase Camp Menotomy on Lake Winnipesaukee and put multi-million homes along the one-mile shoreline.
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A Lakes Region developer has offered $18 million to purchase Camp Menotomy on Lake Winnipesaukee and put multi-million homes along the one-mile shoreline.
Screenshot
A developer has offered $18 million to purchase Camp Menotomy and its shorefront on Lake Winnipesaukee.
4 of 9  — Camp Menotomy
A developer has offered $18 million to purchase Camp Menotomy and its shorefront on Lake Winnipesaukee.
Christine Surette / Courtesy
Bette Higley spent her summers on an island near Camp Menotomy and once rescued Girl Scouts whose canoe had capsized. She is fighting trustees' plan to sell the camp to a developer for $18 million.
5 of 9  — Camp Menotomy
Bette Higley spent her summers on an island near Camp Menotomy and once rescued Girl Scouts whose canoe had capsized. She is fighting trustees' plan to sell the camp to a developer for $18 million.
Elena Eberwein / NHPR
ten
6 of 9  — Camp Menotomy
Women who spent childhood summers at the Girl Scouts' Camp Menotomy on Lake Winnipesaukee said the rustic, no-frills camping experience made them stronger and more self-reliant. A legal fight will determine whether the site remains a camp or is cleared for multi-million homes.
Donna DiDomenico / Courtesy
Sailing was a big part of life at Camp Menotomy.
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Sailing was a big part of life at Camp Menotomy.
Christine Surette / Courtesy
Camp Menotomy covers about 95 acres and has nearly a mile of shoreline on Lake Winnipesaukee.
8 of 9  — Camp Menotomy
Camp Menotomy covers about 95 acres and has nearly a mile of shoreline on Lake Winnipesaukee.
Elena Eberwein / NHPR
Camp Menotomy patches
9 of 9  — Camp Menotomy
Camp Menotomy patches
Lake Winnipesaukee Historical Society / Courtesy

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New England News Collaborative
Annmarie Timmins
I write about youth and education in New Hampshire. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about, so I’m eager to learn how students and their families are navigating challenges in their daily lives — including childcare, bullying, academic demands and more. I’m also interested in exploring how changes in technology and funding are affecting education in New Hampshire, as well as what young Granite Staters are thinking about their experiences in school and life after graduation.
See stories by Annmarie Timmins