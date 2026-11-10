© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Communities across NH will mark Veterans Day this week

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published November 10, 2026 at 8:55 AM EST
State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH. Dan Tuohy photo.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
The New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.

Communities across New Hampshire are marking Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Here is a selection of some of the events and gatherings.

Portsmouth: Veterans Day Remembrance Ceremony and wreath-laying at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument at Goodwin Park. 11 a.m.

Dover: Veterans Day ceremony at Dover Veterans Park. Will include a performance by the Dover High School Band, the Dover High School Navy Junior ROTC, and remarks by Mayor Dennis Shanahan. 11 a.m.

Hillsborough: Veterans Day celebration, American Legion Post 59, Main Street. Ceremony will be followed by a community celebration including food, a cribbage tournament and other games.

Alton: Veterans Day sunrise hike up Mount Major, hosted by Lakes Region Veterans Coalition. Hike steps off at 5:15 a.m.

Northfield: Veterans Day ceremony and parade, American Legion Post 49, 4 Park St.

Keene: Veterans Day ceremony at the Memorial Garden at the city Parks and Recreation Center, 11 a.m.

Peterborough: Veterans Day parade, starting at Main Street Bridge to Town Hall. 10:30 a.m.

Nashua: Veterans Day pancake breakfast, Church of the Good Shepherd, 214 Main St. Hosted by Nashua Rotary Club. 8am. The city will also host a Veterans Day parade at Holman Stadium starting at 11:11 a.m.

Hooksett: Veterans Day luncheon, Oscar Barn. Guest speaker is Kevin Forrest, executive director of the Manchester VA Healthcare System. 11:30 a.m.

Derry: Veterans Day ceremony, MacGregor Park. 10:30 a.m.

Lebanon: Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony, Coburn Park. 11 a.m.

Hanover: Veterans Day Remembrance Breakfast, open to Dartmouth College community veterans, families, faculty and staff. 8am. In addition, the bells of the college’s Baker-Berry Library will ring at 11 a.m. in honor of Armistice Day, which marks the end of fighting on the Western Front in World War I.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff