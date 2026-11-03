Pappas wins U.S. Senate race, defeating Sununu in marquee matchup

Democrat Rep. Chris Pappas defeated Republican John E. Sununu in the race for U.S. Senate, according to the Associated Press.

Pappas’ win keeps the seat in Democratic control as both parties battle for a majority in the Senate. The victory also solidifies Pappas’ record as one of the most successful politicians in recent New Hampshire history.

The 46-year-old has held office at various levels for two decades, having lost just one of his past 13 elections, including four consecutive terms representing New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District.

Addressing supporters at his family’s Manchester restaurant Tuesday night, Pappas thanked Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, whose retirement announcement this year cleared the way for the open seat.

“Tonight we celebrate, and as we celebrate let’s think about a brighter future we can all build together,” Pappas told a cheering crowd at The Puritan. “Today, you all did your part, we all did our part, to put our state and country on a better path.”

The race showcased two candidates with long histories in New Hampshire politics: Pappas has served terms in the New Hampshire House, Executive Council and — since 2018 — Congress. And while Sununu’s name has not appeared on the ballot since 2008, he had an impressive record of his own, including terms in the U.S. House and Senate, in addition to being the son and brother of former New Hampshire governors.

This year’s campaign hinged largely on national issues. From the start, Pappas worked to make the campaign a referendum on the economy, the war in Iran, and which candidate is better positioned to understand the challenges faced by New Hampshire voters.

Pappas worked to cast Sununu — whose financial disclosures show him being worth as much as $36 million — as out of touch with everyday concerns. During the race’s final debate, Pappas asked voters to choose between what he termed, “Team New Hampshire versus Team Trump.”

Sununu, who was endorsed by Trump but criticized Trump's policies on everything from tariffs to the war in Iran to the ballooning deficit, worked to make the race about what “comes next” after Trump.

Speaking to supporters at the McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester, Sununu conceded the race to Pappas shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m. He thanked supporters and his family members, many of whom were in attendance.

“I've said it often on the campaign trail, but it's worth emphasizing even in a speech like this: New Hampshire is the greatest state in the greatest country in the history of the world,” Sununu said.

Kevin Moore, a 49-year old from Concord at the Sununu election night party, said he was an independent who voted for candidates from both parties, but went with Sununu in this race.

“I'm really tired of the establishment on the other side of the aisle,” he said.

Sununu was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1996 and served three terms there before winning a seat in the U.S. Senate in 2002. After losing his reelection bid in 2008 to Shaheen, Sununu returned to the private sector, working for a Washington D.C. lobbying firm, sitting on corporate boards, and doing consulting work.

During his earlier political life, Sununu earned a political reputation for diving into knotty policy issues, be it taxes or Social Security. This year, Sununu’s platform was simple. It amounted to a promise to be “an independent voice,” and to back term limits in Congress, bar congressional pay during government shutdowns, and make members of Congress pay for their own health care.

During a debate on WMUR, Sununu cited Maine Sen. Susan Collins as a role model for being an effective senator in the Trump era. And throughout the race he tried to pillory Pappas as a career politician incapable of breaking from Democratic leaders.

“Chris Pappas has attempted little and accomplished even less in his eight years in the House,” Sununu repeatedly claimed.

This race saw tens of millions of dollars in outside spending — on TV ads, mailers and get-out-the-vote efforts. Most of what voters saw were attacks on Pappas’ record in Washington, including allegations that he voted in ways that benefitted companies tied to his husband, who has worked as a lobbyist for Amazon and is now employed by Uber.

Groups spending big to boost Sununu included an array of super PACs including the Koch family-funded Americans for Prosperity Action, and entities tied to both Trump and Elon Musk.

View the latest New Hampshire election results from the AP.