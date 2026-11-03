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Election Day: Updates from polls across WMass

New England Public Media | By NEPM Newsroom
Published November 3, 2026 at 10:16 AM EST
James Hall, 70, a veteran and retired contractor in Holyoke, Ma. at the polls on Nov. 3, 2026.
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James Hall, 70, a veteran and retired contractor in Holyoke, Ma. at the polls on Nov. 3, 2026.
Nancy Eve Cohen / Special to NEPM
Voters across western Massachusetts are hitting the polls this election day, Nov. 3, 2026. Pictured here, Elaine Lafleur, assistant election clerk in Granby, Ma.
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Voters across western Massachusetts are hitting the polls this election day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Nancy Eve Cohen / Special to NEPM
Voters across western Massachusetts are hitting the polls this election day, Nov. 3, 2026.
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Voters across western Massachusetts are hitting the polls this election day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Nancy Eve Cohen / Special to NEPM
Voters across western Massachusetts are hitting the polls this election day, Nov. 3, 2026. Pictured here are Annette and Albert Rondeau voting in Granby, Ma.
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Voters across western Massachusetts are hitting the polls this election day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Nancy Eve Cohen / Special to NEPM
Voters across western Massachusetts are hitting the polls this election day, Nov. 3, 2026. Pictured here is a voter in Granby, Ma.
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Voters across western Massachusetts are hitting the polls this election day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Nancy Eve Cohen / Special to NEPM
Voters across western Massachusetts are hitting the polls this election day, Nov. 3, 2026.
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Voters across western Massachusetts are hitting the polls this election day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Nancy Eve Cohen / Special to NEPM
Voters across western Massachusetts are hitting the polls this election day, Nov. 3, 2026. Pictured here, a voter in Holyoke, Ma.
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Voters across western Massachusetts are hitting the polls this election day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Nancy Eve Cohen / Special to NEPM
Voters across western Massachusetts are hitting the polls this election day, Nov. 3, 2026. Pictured here is a voter in Granby, Ma.
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Voters across western Massachusetts are hitting the polls this election day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Nancy Eve Cohen / Special to NEPM
Polls in West Springfield are ready for voters on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
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Polls in West Springfield are ready for voters on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Umar Vorona / NEPM
Polls in West Springfield are ready for voters on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
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Polls in West Springfield are ready for voters on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Umar Vorona / NEPM

Voters across the country are hitting the polls today deciding on everything from state legislator and local school committee seats to ballot questions and more.

In Massachusetts voters will consider 9 ballot questions as well as a host of legislative races and a race for governor.

Visit our election guide here for interviews with candidates and a look at all 9 ballot questions.
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New England Public Media's newsroom is located at 44 Hampden Street, Springfield, MA 01103-1413. Send news tips or press releases via email, or call the newsroom directly at 413-735-6622. Keep up with New England Public Media on Facebook or Twitter.
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