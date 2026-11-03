Election Day: A look at key races in Michigan, Maine and Ohio

Voters are heading to the polls in Michigan, Maine and Ohio, where closely watched races could help determine the balance of power in Congress.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan and Scott Tong check in with Zoe Clark, political director at Michigan Public; James Pindell, a political reporter for The Boston Globe; and Jo Ingles, a reporter for the Statehouse News Bureau in Ohio.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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