Chellie Pingree wins 10th term in Maine's 1st Congressional District

Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree has won reelection in Maine’s 1st Congressional District.

It will be her tenth term in office.

The AP called the race at 10:18 p.m., with 25% of precincts reporting and Pingree holding 66.2% of the vote and Republican Ron Russell , Kennebunkport defense contractor, holding 33.8% of the vote.

Russell unsuccessfully challenged Pingree in 2024 and lost by a 20-point margin.

Maine’s 1st Congressional District has long been seen a Democratic stronghold, and the race was not considered particularly competitive.

"We've got our work cut out for us, but we know what we have to do to return the rule of law, to protect our democracy, to get rid of the corrupt mob operation in the White House, and we are going to do it," Pingree told a packed room at The Holiday Inn by the Bay Tuesday night. "But we're only going to do it because each and every one of you has stood up every day since the election of Donald J. Trump and fought back."

Speaking to a packed crowd in Portland around 10 p.m., Pingree acknowledge that some of the bigger races have yet to be called.

"But I've got my fingers crossed that we will have an extremely competent young woman who I'm very proud of, as the governor of the state of Maine," she said to applause.

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Pingree joined her daughter Hannah Pingree, who’s running for governor, and Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful Troy Jackson at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland Tuesday night.

This story will be updated.