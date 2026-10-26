Free hockey program gives NH kids a chance to learn, while honoring former player

On a recent Tuesday evening, over 30 kids ages 3 to 11 participated on the first night of a free hockey program in Laconia. Mischa’s Little Stars gives kids the chance to get out on the ice each week and learn to play hockey for the first time, at no cost.

“After two skates on the ice, you're going to see a huge improvement in these kids,” said John McKenzie who works with the New England Wolves and helps run Mischa’s Little Stars. “They'll develop a love for the game and just being around all their buddies and stuff.”

But the program’s mission is also two-fold. Mischa’s Little Stars makes hockey free for New Hampshire children, while honoring the program's namesake, a young hockey player whose 2023 death sent shockwaves through this community.

Mischa Fay was a youth hockey player for the New England Wolves and his family has had a large impact on the sport in the Lakes Region. The nonprofit Merrill Fay Arena, where the program is run and the youth teams practice, is named after Mischa’s father who started the Winnipesaukee Skating Club.

Andrew Trimble, co-owner of the New England Wolves, remembers Mischa as a “fantastic” kid and “a really special, integral part to our program.”

Mischa was killed by police in 2023 during a confrontation at his home, in the midst of a mental health crisis. He was 17. His obituary noted that his death came after “two years of declining health.” His parents and hockey family wanted to find a way to honor his legacy. Now through the Mischa Fay Foundation, they provide free ice time for the program.

“We've had players from all over the world introduce the Wolves to their hometowns,” said Trimble. “But nobody has grown the sport more like Mischa Fay because they're getting involved with the program and wearing a jersey that says his name on it. And that's very special to us.”

Trimble coaches the Little Stars program alongside New England Wolves junior hockey players. He says the goal is to break down barriers to getting kids on the ice. Hockey can be an expensive sport: The equipment alone can cost hundreds to thousands of dollars.

“One of the biggest hurdles we found was just the commitment financially to start the game,” said Trimble. “So if we can eliminate that roadblock and get kids involved to try the sport for free, it's a great way to introduce kids to the game and find that passion for the game.”

They also help connect families who need it with donated equipment, removing another barrier.

At the program kick-off, there was excitement and nervousness. As 3-year-old Brynn Reilly waited to get on the ice, she said she was ready to “score some goals.”

For Rhyse Boulanger, the sport helps meet a need for speed. “I like to go fast,” said the 6-year-old.

Seven-year-old Luciana Huleatt, has career aspirations. “I wanted to do hockey, so when I grow up I can become a professional hockey player,” she said.

The group entered the rink one by one and were whisked away to different skill-based stations. Some slipped and fell, but it was mostly big smiles.