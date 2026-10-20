Trump administration charges dozens in CA with noncitizen voting. It's part of a larger pattern

Federal officials have charged 28 people in California for alleged crimes involving noncitizen voting, though California officials say no evidence was provided.

The Trump administration has been targeting state voting rolls with claims of noncitizen voting, which experts find is exceedingly rare.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Wendy Weiser, vice president for democracy at the Brennan Center.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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