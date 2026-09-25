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'Islands in the Sky': New comic collection illustrates the real stories of Hurricane Helene survivors

WBUR
Published September 25, 2026 at 12:03 PM EDT
The cover of "Islands in the Sky." (Courtesy of Jarrett Rutland)
Courtesy of Jarrett Rutland
The cover of "Islands in the Sky." (Courtesy of Jarrett Rutland)

Two years ago this week, Hurricane Helene hit Western North Carolina. The storm’s record rainfall swamped low-lying communities and isolated mountain residents for days on end.

Today, by one estimate, one in four people have not yet returned to their homes.

Now, a new book collects the true stories of those who lived through it. “Islands in the Sky: A People’s History of Hurricane Helene” features 11 first-person accounts, each brought to life with original illustrations from nearly a dozen artists.

Jim and Allie Bourdy, Amy and Printer McIntosh, David Easterling and Andrew Aydin share their stories.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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