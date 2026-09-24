A bronze sculpture will be created out of melted-down Robert E. Lee sculpture

When the towering statue of Robert E. Lee on horseback was removed from a park in Charlottesville, Virginia, and melted down, it opened up an opportunity for a new monument in that space made with the melted bronze.

The Charlottesville organization Swords into Plowshares selected a proposal by artist Dana King in collaboration with the firm Model of Architecture Serving Society, or MASS, to create “Rooted,” a towering bronze baobab tree.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with King and Jha D. Amazi of MASS about the project and about reimagining how monuments and memorials are built.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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