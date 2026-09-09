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Helena Foulkes projected to defeat Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee

Ocean State Media | By Jeremy Bernfeld,
Ian DonnisIsabella Jibilian
Published September 9, 2026 at 8:26 PM EDT
Helena Foulkes is projected to oust incumbent Gov. Dan McKee in the Democratic primary. Credit: Ocean State Media
Helena Foulkes is projected to oust incumbent Gov. Dan McKee in the Democratic primary. Credit: Ocean State Media

The Associated Press projects the former executive has ended McKee’s bid for another term, a rare defeat for a sitting governor

Challenger Helena Foulkes is projected by the Associated Press to defeat incumbent Gov. Dan McKee in Wednesday’s Democratic primary.

Foulkes, 62, is best known for her 25-year tenure at Woonsocket-based CVS — one of the few publicly traded companies based in Rhode Island — where she served as president of CVS Pharmacy, a subsidiary of the larger corporation, from 2014 to 2018.

Though an incumbent Democrat in a heavily blue state, McKee, 75, faced an uphill battle in the primary. An August poll found that the governor had just 30% of the vote to Foulkes’s 45%.

McKee inherited his governorship in 2021, when Gina Raimondo left the post to serve as the U.S. Secretary of Commerce under former President Joe Biden. McKee, who had been elected as the state’s lieutenant governor in 2014 and 2018, stepped up.

In 2022, McKee was elected to his first full term as governor, receiving approximately 33% of the vote in the Democratic primary, defeating Foulkes. McKee went on to beat Republican Ashley Kalus in the general election with 58% of the vote.

Foulkes will now turn her attention to the Nov. 3 general election.

The Republican primary race between Aaron Guckian and Elaine Pelino has not yet been called.

Independent Ken Block, who lost a 2014 GOP primary for governor to Allan Fung and who ran as a candidate of the now-defunct Moderate Party in 2010, also expects to be on the ballot. As do two lesser-known independents, Jasjit Gotra and C.D. Reynolds.

McKee’s term runs through January, until the new governor is sworn in.

This is a developing story and will be updated
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New England News Collaborative
Jeremy Bernfeld
Jeremy leads the newsroom at Ocean State Media, helping the team publish more investigative and accountability journalism that matters to Rhode Island and the Southcoast.

Prior to joining Ocean State Media, Jeremy was the director of collaborative reporting at WAMU in Washington, D.C., and founder of Guns & America, an award-winning national reporting project covering the role of guns in American life.
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Ian Donnis
Ian Donnis has reported on Rhode Island politics since 1999, when he arrived in the state two weeks before the FBI raided City Hall and Buddy Cianci’s East Side home. Subscribe to his weekly political newsletter here.
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Isabella Jibilian
Isabella Jibilian is a producer for the newsmagazine broadcast, “Rhode Island PBS Weekly.” She covers topics including politics, the environment, health, and the arts. She has been honored by the New England Emmys and the National Educational Telecommunications Association for her reporting. Previously, she reported for Business Insider and Reuters News. She is a graduate of Stanford University. In her free time, she enjoys bicycling and making pottery. ijibilian@oceanstatemedia.org
See stories by Isabella Jibilian