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'Applying for one side of the deal,' in application for 20M gallons H2O more daily from Quabbin, for eastern MA

New England Public Media | By Jill Kaufman
Published September 7, 2026 at 11:44 AM EDT
Quabbin Reservoir in western Massachusetts is one of the largest unfiltered water supplies in the United States, according to the state. It is a primary source of high quality water for Boston through the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority water supply system. The 412 billion gallon reservoir covers 39 square miles with 181 miles of shoreline. Recreational activities are regulated and limited to protect 2.7 million people’s drinking water.
Executive office of Energy and Environmental Affairs
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mass.gov
Quabbin Reservoir in western Massachusetts is one of the largest unfiltered water supplies in the U.S., according to the state. It is a primary source of high quality water for Boston through the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority water supply system. The 412 billion gallon reservoir covers 39 square miles with 181 miles of shoreline. Recreational activities are regulated and limited to protect 2.7 million people’s drinking water.

As eastern Massachusetts water officials ask for 20 million more gallons of water a day from the Quabbin Reservoir, located in western Mass., the state's Interbasin Transfer Act stipulates that applications need to spell out what communities are on the receiving end.

At the moment says Mass. Representative Aaron Saunders (D-Belchertown) the current application doesn't.

"The problem with the application that the MWRA [Massachusetts Water Resources Authority] has put forward is that they're effectively only applying for one side of the deal," Saunders said.

They want extraction questions answered first, and then 20 years or so to be able to determine who gets the water.

"I don't believe that's aligned with the intent or spirit of the Interbasin Transfer Act," Saunders said.

That could make it easy for the Water Resources Commission to redirect the MWRA.

"If you do want to propose to bring new communities in," Saunders said, "we have to know what those communities are, how much water they need and then, and only then, do we have the conversation."

Not only about the environmental and climate impacts of a water transfers like this, Saunders said, but also about the economic development, equity and the value of water conversation.

"We're not even close to getting there yet," Saunders said.

The Water Resources Commission can say no, Saunders said, adding, "they should say no and I believe they have an obligation to say no."

Saunders, who oversees seven of the Quabbin communities including Belchertown, Ludlow, Pelham and Petersham, said for decades the Quabbin towns have been treated unfairly.

Other state lawmakers and local officials and residents have said likewise.

Not only do towns bear the cost of tending to land around the reservoir, they don't have access to water despite an ongoing drought in the region.

The MWRA is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the proposed water transfer at the end of September.
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Jill Kaufman
Jill Kaufman has been a reporter and host at NEPM since 2005. Before that she spent 10 years at WBUR in Boston, producing The Connection with Christopher Lydon, and reporting and hosting. Jill was also a host of NHPR's daily talk show The Exchange and an editor at PRX's The World.
See stories by Jill Kaufman