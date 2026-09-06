Step into the world of 'Riverdance'

Riverdance has been captivating audiences around the world for more than three decades. Even if you've never been to a show yourself, you've probably seen the commercials or videos: Irish dancers lined up across the stage, feet moving impossibly fast and, of course, that big, billowy shirt on the leading man.

From its earliest performances in Ireland to its sold-out U.S. debut at Radio City Music Hall in 1996 and countless international tours since, an estimated 30 million people have seen Riverdance live. But while millions have watched from the audience, getting the chance to actually perform in Riverdance is a much rarer experience.

Today, for Sense of Place: Dublin, we're taking you inside Riverdance HQ alongside Jason O'Neill, one of the show's principal dancers.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. Our digital producer is Miguel Perez. World Cafe's engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.