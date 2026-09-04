Lindsay Clancy's defense asks for emergency stay from Massachusetts' highest court

Just as the judge said he would declare a mistrial, Lindsay Clancy’s defense asked for permission to an ask for an emergency stay from the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, the state’s highest court.

Mark O’Mara is a criminal defense attorney and legal analyst who served as lead defense lawyer for George Zimmerman in the Trayvon Martin case. O’Mara joins host Indira Lakshmanan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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