July was the hottest month ever recorded in contiguous U.S. — but not for NH

This past July was slightly cooler than Julys in recent years in New Hampshire, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration . With an average temperature of 68.3° Fahrenheit, it was the coolest July since 2021, but still above the state’s historical average.

Temperatures were highest in the southeastern corner of the state and lower to the west and north.

But across the contiguous United States, it was the hottest July ever recorded , with record-setting temperatures in the Mountain West.

New Hampshire saw a drier than average month, but not as dry as July 2025, when the state’s lengthy drought began, resulting in the driest summer ever recorded . According to the most recent data from the U.S. Drought Monitor , only a small portion of the state remains in drought, while about half is only considered abnormally dry.

Human-driven climate change is making New Hampshire hotter and wetter , and it’s increasing the likelihood of drought, according to the state’s 2021 climate assessment.