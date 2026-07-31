'Star Wars,' 'World of Warcraft' partner with Dungeons & Dragons in play for new audiences

Dungeons & Dragons is trying to court new and returning players this weekend at Gen Con, North America’s largest tabletop gaming convention. The brand revealed a deeper investment into classic products and new partnerships with “Star Wars” and video game titan “World of Warcraft.”

But despite its increasing cultural clout, profits for “Dungeons & Dragons” still pale in comparison to Hasbro’s other big property, the trading card game “Magic: The Gathering.” Could the new strategy change that?

Here & Now‘s James Mastromarino reports on how the 52-year-old game is evolving, and how players are responding.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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