Many NH homes sit empty despite a tight housing market

New Hampshire has the 9th highest home vacancy rate in the country at 14.3%, according to a LendingTree analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data from 2024. But vacant doesn’t mean available to rent or buy.

Of the 92,650 vacant units in New Hampshire, 70% of them are for seasonal, recreational or occasional living, such as a vacation home. Vermont has the highest share of homes left vacant because they’re seasonal properties, at 75%.

LendingTree’s analysis noted that a high vacancy rate driven by vacation homes may mean there’s a thriving seasonal tourism industry, but it doesn’t help locals trying to find housing year-round.

“For prospective buyers, that can mean fewer homes to choose from and potentially higher prices driven by limited year-round inventory,” Matt Schulz, LendingTree chief consumer finance analyst, said.

New Hampshire has been plagued by high home and rental prices in recent years, with few affordable housing units available for low and moderate income Granite Staters. The LendingTree analysis noted that while high vacancy rates usually mean lower home values, New Hampshire is an outlier. The state’s median home value was $402,500 in 2024, higher than the national median of $332,700.

While Maine has the highest vacancy rates in the country at 20.6%, the state’s median home value in 2024 was $296,600.

Florida also has a high vacancy rate and home values, where many people have second, seasonal homes.

“That demand for retirement homes or vacation properties [in states like Florida and New Hampshire] keeps values higher despite those seasonal vacancies,” Schulz said.