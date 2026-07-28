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Explosion at Sig Sauer plant in Exeter injures worker

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published July 28, 2026 at 2:13 PM EDT
An explosion inside a Sig Sauer factory in Exeter serious injured one employee on July 27, 2026.
NHPR
An explosion inside a Sig Sauer factory in Exeter serious injured one employee on July 27, 2026.

An explosion and fire inside Sig Sauer’s factory in Exeter seriously injured an employee Monday afternoon.

Exeter fire officials responded to the facility at 18 Industrial Drive shortly before 4 p.m. following an explosion involving stored titanium. The injured worker suffered burn injuries and was transported via helicopter to a Boston-area hospital, according to Exeter’s fire department.

Fire crews and Sig Sauer’s own safety crews extinguished fires stemming from the explosion.

The gun maker, which is headquartered in Newington, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The Exeter Fire Department said it is continuing to investigate the cause of the explosion.

In 2025, an explosion and fire broke out inside Sig Sauer’s ammunition facility in Arkansas. No one was injured in that incident, according to media reports.

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Todd Bookman
As a general assignment reporter, I pursue breaking news as well as investigative pieces across a range of topics. I’m drawn to stories that are big and timely, as well as those that may appear small but tell us something larger about the state we live in. I also love a good tip, a good character, or a story that involves a boat ride.
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