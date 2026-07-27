TPS ends Monday for Haitians: What it means for them and their employers

Temporary Protected Status ends on Monday for hundreds of thousands of Haitian immigrants who have been able to legally live and work in the United States since 2010.

Employers are bracing for the loss of valuable workers in healthcare and other industries.

Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Rebecca Shi, CEO of the American Business Immigration Coalition, about the concerns of employers and what efforts they can take to help protect their workers from deportation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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