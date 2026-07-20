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Monitoring the health of NH bats requires a little eavesdropping 

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Lau Guzmán
Published July 20, 2026 at 11:36 AM EDT
A cluster of little brown bats at Aeolus Cave in Vermont.
Keith Shannon
/
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Northeast Region
A cluster of little brown bats at Aeolus Cave in Vermont.

New Hampshire bats have been in trouble since 2009, when a fungal disease known as white-nose syndrome wiped out most of the state’s population.

Since then, scientists at the University of New Hampshire, New Hampshire Fish and Game and volunteers have been working together to monitor the health of the remaining bats – which are vital to the state’s ecosystem.

“If we lose bats on the landscape, we lose that natural predator of agricultural pests, some of which we as humans are maybe not that fond of,” said UNH conservation expert Haley Andreozzi. “Think mosquitoes, both for annoyance's sake, but also because of potential disease spread.”

She explained that New Hampshire’s two most common bat species, the little brown bat and the big brown bat, like to use abandoned houses, barns and church steeples as a summer home for female bats and their young.

Since those are mostly on private property, she helps lead an effort with New Hampshire Fish and Game where volunteers count the bats at these colonies twice a summer, so scientists can get a sense of where — and how many — bats are left in the state.

“Without that volunteer participation, we can't even begin to understand where those colonies are — much less get out to all of them to be able to count them,” she said

Now, a new partnership is using acoustic technology to eavesdrop on bats at the sites to get a better understanding of the health of these maternity colonies when they emerge at dusk.

“Bats navigate by sound. They navigate by making really loud, really high frequency sounds,” UNH researcher Laura Klopper said. “We can record those sounds every night and we can turn those sound recordings into a way we can estimate the numbers of bats that are using a structure.”

And it seems like bats are coming back — researchers have seen slow population growth in some of the maternity colonies over the years.

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Lau Guzmán
I cover Latino and immigrant communities at NHPR. My goal is to report stories for New Hampshire’s growing population of first and second generation immigrants, particularly folks from Latin America and the Caribbean. I hope to lower barriers to news for Spanish speakers by contributing to our WhatsApp news service,¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? I also hope to keep the community informed with the latest on how to handle changing policy on the subjects they most care about – immigration, education, housing and health.
See stories by Lau Guzmán