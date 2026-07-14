Hundreds rally in Biddeford, Portland after fatal ICE shooting

Hundreds of people turned out for a vigil in Biddeford Monday night to call for justice for a 26-year-old Colombian man fatally shot by federal immigration agents who were looking for someone else.

At one point, a scuffle broke out between MAGA supporters and those who want ICE out of Maine, but it was quickly brought under control by local police.

Anne Marie Cabral of Kennebunkport said ICE needs more accountability.

"Why aren't there bodycams? Why is this happening? It's like the Nazis," she said.

The victim's friends and coworkers have confirmed to Maine Public the victim's name is Joan Sebastian Guerrero.

The agent who fired the fatal shots has not been named, but is now on leave. The Maine Attorney General's Office and federal authorities are investigating.

Meantime, a rally in Portland Monday night drew a couple hundred people expressing outrage at the killing.

Fernanda McLaughlin, who is also from Colombia and lives in South Portland, told the crowd she has been in touch with the man's family, as they try to make sense of their loss.

Ari Snider / Maine Public Rallygoers in Portland protesting the killing of a 26-year-old Biddeford man by ICE agents on Monday, July 13th, 2026.

"One more time, our community is traumatized," she said. "And one more time, we are left with the same questions: Why? How? Who will be held accountable?"

McLaughlin said the family is asking for anyone with video evidence of the shooting to come forward so the information can be used in an investigation.

One rallygoer, who gave her name only as Caitlin, said ICE should be abolished, because the agency's actions are antithetical to her vision of the country.

"This is a land for people who want to be here," she said. "It doesn't matter who you are, where you came from, what color your skin is. That's what America is about."

Several speakers echoed the call to dismantle ICE. Others called for a full and transparent investigation into the killing, which comes just days after another fatal ICE shooting in Houston.