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What is Cyclospora? Here's what to know about the parasite causing gastrointestinal illness outbreak

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 13, 2026 at 12:01 PM EDT
Fresh greens and produce are seen at a grocery store Monday, May 11, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/AP)
George Walker IV/AP
Fresh greens and produce are seen at a grocery store Monday, May 11, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/AP)

Here & Now’s Tiziana Dearing talks with Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, an infectious disease

physician in Dallas, about Cyclospora. Cyclospora is the parasite causing an

outbreak of gastrointestinal illness across the U.S. It is spread through contaminated

food and water, often linked to fresh produce. As of early July, the source

remains unidentified.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom