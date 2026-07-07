Educational signs in limbo at Acadia National Park

Acadia National Park does not have to reinstall informational signs that had been removed from the park, according to a federal court order.

Signs featuring information about the Wabanaki people, climate science and history had been removed from the park last year, in accordance with a March 2025 executive order from President Donald Trump.

Last month, a federal court ordered the signs be put back.

But a federal appeals court last week granted a stay which means national parks do not have to restore the signage until the case is decided.

Educational signs in other national parks across the country, including the Grand Teton, Muir Woods, and Glacier National Park, have been removed as well.