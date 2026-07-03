Students from Springfield's Emergence Academy featured in PBS teen podcast

Take a road trip to Massachusetts with hosts Zack and Helena in an episode of the teen podcast On Our Minds, from PBS New Student Reporting labs.

This episode includes middle schoolers in Springfield, Massachusetts who attend Emergence Academy.

They hail from all over the world and "explain how they felt about ending up at a school together in western Massachusetts — learning English, making friends, and finally finding “a place to chill."

The segments was produced by Shake Mukasa and Afia, Bronsted, Lovemica and Jeily from Emergence Academy with support from their teacher, Steven Marles. Becky Wandel produced, edited and mixed this episode.