Artist and activist Ai Weiwei talks 'On Censorship' essay

Acclaimed artist and activist Ai Weiwei has often encountered censorship and surveillance throughout his career. Earlier this year, he published an extended essay “On Censorship.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong met with Weiwei at NPR’s New York studios to talk about the book.

Book excerpt: ‘On Censorship’

By Ai Weiwei

Excerpted from “On Censorship” by Ai Weiwei © 2026 Thames & Hudson Ltd, London Text and illustrations © 2026 Ai Weiwei Reprinted by permission of Thames & Hudson Inc.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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