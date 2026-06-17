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Drought fails to dull tick harms to young moose

Maine Public | By Peter McGuire
Published June 17, 2026 at 7:20 AM EDT
Scores of winter ticks are still attached to the dead moose, grotesquely engorged to the size of large raisins. Unlike deer and dog ticks, winter ticks hunt in packs. Their larvae gather in interlocking clumps on vegetation. And when one tick snags a passing moose or deer, hundreds or even a few thousand come along for the ride.
Esta Pratt-Kielley
/
Maine Public
Scores of winter ticks are still attached to a dead moose, grotesquely engorged to the size of large raisins. Unlike deer and dog ticks, winter ticks hunt in packs. Their larvae gather in interlocking clumps on vegetation. And when one tick snags a passing moose or deer, hundreds or even a few thousand come along for the ride.

Winter ticks took a heavy toll on young moose again this year despite hopes that a fall drought would help kill off some of the parasites.

Lee Kantar, a moose biologist with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife collared moose calves had a 72% mortality rate this year because of high numbers of winter ticks.

Kantar told Maine Calling that drought conditions can dry out tick egg sacs and reduce the population before the fall, when they attach to animals.

"What happened is we had just as many winter ticks getting on moose than the previous year and we saw that in a very high mortality rate in the calves trying to make it to their first birthday," Kantar said.

Even though MDIFW only has data on the moose calves it has equipped with GPS collars, it is broadly representative of the state's population, according to Kantar.

"There may be some spots that are hot spots and some spots not bad but if you want to look at it conservatively we would say that is fairly representative," Kantar said.

A warming climate and less severe winters have increased the threat that winter ticks pose to Maine's large moose population.

Tens of thousands of ticks can attach to a single moose. The parasites only prey on a single host through their life cycle and their feeding can be deadly to young moose and reduce fertility in adult females.

Kantar said high density moose populations also encourage a higher number of winter ticks and the department is studying whether having fewer moose in a region could improve outcomes.

According to Kantar the department has been tracking calves since 2014 and the highest annual mortality it recorded was 87% while the lowest was 8%.
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New England News Collaborative
Peter McGuire
pmcguire@mainepublic.org
See stories by Peter McGuire