NH gets high marks for children’s economic well being, but ranks worst for youth depression

Two new reports have ranked New Hampshire high in children’s wellbeing but one has ranked the state as the worst for youth depression.

The State of the Nation report found that New Hampshire has low rates of child mortality and low birth weights. It also ranked high for children living with a single parent.

But the report, which analyzed data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, found that 22% of children in the state aged 12-17 have reported experiencing a major depressive episode in the past year.

In youth, depression can affect a student’s ability to study, their participation in school activities and in having deep relationships with friends and family. The report said it can also affect sleep and physical health.

The report also said depression, nationally, has been concentrated in girls and that depression spikes have coincided with technological advances and social media.

Susan Stearns, director of NAMI New Hampshire, said technology and social media are having an impact on youth.

“The wonders of technology can be a double-edged sword,” Stearns said. “Sometimes it can be used to connect us, and we have incredible amounts of information at our fingertips, but when it interferes with our you know, ability to have social interactions, we know that can be a negative for anyone of any age.”

Data from the 2023 Youth Risk Behavior Survey shows that there’s been improvement to youth mental health since COVID, where experiences of depression and anxiety were high.

But Stearns said youth are determined to talk about mental health, and they're willing to push back on mental health stigma and the idea that people should face stigma in a way previous generations haven’t.

“Our young people are very cognizant of things like climate change and are cognizant of the challenges they have in trying to plan out their education, how they're going to pay for that,” Stearns said. “I think we have to recognize that when we as a society don't work collectively for certainly the good of our young people, it's going to have a negative impact.”

But Stearns said there have been improvements so children in New Hampshire can have their mental health concerns addressed; that includes New Hampshire's Children's System of Care , which brings different providers and service agencies together. She said it has the ability to grow.

“There's some really great work that's happening, working on making sure that kids do feel like all kids have a feel like they have a place to belong, especially kids with mental health challenges, and that they're able to get the care they need when and where they need it,” Stearns said. “So I wouldn't want folks to come away feeling like there isn't great effort, great work happening.”

New Hampshire as a whole ranks 45th for depression, according to the State of the Nation Project.

The Annie E. Casey Foundation, which ranked New Hampshire first for children's economic, health, family and community well-being, says children need stable families, strong schools, access to healthcare, economic security and supportive communities, to thrive.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988.