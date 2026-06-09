Graham Platner wins Democratic nomination to challenge Susan Collins in November

This story will be updated.

U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner on Tuesday secured the Democratic nomination, withstanding a withering blitz of unflattering revelations and ongoing attempts by Republicans and some Democratic operatives to weaken his candidacy.

Platner, a combat veteran and oyster farmer, clinched the nomination at 9:25 p.m. with 8 percent of precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press. His victory earns him the right to take on Republican Sen. Susan Collins this November in a closely watched contest that could determine control of the U.S. Senate during the final two years of President Donald Trump’s presidency. Despite his victory, he’s likely to face more questions about his ability to defeat Collins, the only Republican member of the U.S. Senate in New England.

Kevin Bennett / For Maine Public Two women watch a video about Graham Platner as members of the public arrive at the Platner primary night watch party in Blue Hill on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

The week preceding the primary was marked by a steady stream of revelations about Platner’s past and social media posts, once again pushing his insurgent candidacy on the defensive and overshadowing his working class populist message.

Gov. Janet Mills, who suspended her campaign in late April, finished second in the contest, followed by Brunswick resident David Costello. While Mills has remained mostly quiet during the closing weeks of the campaign, she twice reminded her supporters that her name was still on the primary ballot. Those statements pushed her network of surrogates to openly question Platner’s ability to win in November with some vowing not to vote for him.

Kevin Bennett / For Maine Public Angel Kulczyk (left) and Andrew Webster enjoy drinks while waiting for the Platner primary night watch party to start in Blue Hill on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

The Democratic infighting illustrated how Platner’s campaign has become a proxy fight for the overall direction of the party after Trump secured a second term in 2024. Platner, who was endorsed early by independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, has repeatedly criticized the Democratic establishment, arguing that it’s beholden to corporate and monied interests at the expense of working class voters.

Platner has acknowledged his rocky past, attributing much of it to his disillusionment after serving in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan. But he also says his political opponents are using it to tear his life apart and to distract from a policy agenda that threatens the political establishment and the movement he’s building.

Platner burst onto the political scene last August with a viral launching video that highlighted his combat service and focus on taxing the rich and Medicare for all. He immediately drew positive press coverage from national outlets and his barnstorming circuit of town halls and large crowds showed that he had tapped into the disenchantment among Democratic voters irritated by the direction of the party and its recent loss to Trump.

By the time Mills entered the race in mid-October, he had already built a head of momentum. Revelations about offensive social media posts and a now-covered tattoo of Nazi iconography failed to derail his candidacy even after Mills attempted to highlight them this spring. She suspended her campaign April 30, citing a lack of financial support.