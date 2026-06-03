Trump's pick for intelligence director is raising concerns for lack of experience

President Trump’s choice of Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence to replace Tulsi Gabbard is raising concerns. Pulte does not have a national security background and he has been going after Trump’s perceived enemies, pushing for investigations.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with former national security advisor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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